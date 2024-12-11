Malaysia and Nepal Can Benefit From Each Other's Tourism Destinations: Charge d'Affaires Azman

Mohd Firdaus Azman, Chargé d'affaires a.i., Embassy of Malaysia to Nepal, Malaysia and Nepal have a lot to share and promote tourism.

Speaking to the media in Kathmandu today, Charge d'Affaires of Malaysia Malaysia Mohd Firdaus Azman said that both the countries want to promote sustainable tourism. Sustainable tourism. Nepal's majestic Himalayas and mountains attract Malaysian tourists to Nepal and Malaysian tourists to Nepal and there are some important places for Nepalese tourists like Nepalese tourists, such as long beaches, modern cities and nature.

"Malaysia is a popular destination for Nepali tourists and vice versa, with an increasing number of Malaysians visiting Nepal for its natural for its natural beauty and cultural heritage," said Azman.

He also said that Malaysia recognizes the significant Nepali workers in Malaysia. He said the signing of the the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers in 2018 was an important agreement to lay the foundation for the of labor cooperation between the two countries.

He said the two countries plan to sign another agreement in 2025 to further consolidate and strengthen labor cooperation.

He said Nepal still has the largest number of Nepalese migrant workers who contribute to the modernization and building of infrastructure.

He said that Malaysia is celebrating Visit Malaysia 2026 to promote tourism and the Embassy will work with Nepalese tourism entrepreneurs to promote Malaysia in Nepal.

He said Malaysia has become an attractive destination for Nepalese students pursuing higher education. "Various Malaysian universities are offering courses that are popular among Nepalese students, thus promoting educational and cultural exchanges," he said.

He said the bilateral relations between Nepal and Malaysia are modern but significant in terms of people-to-people connectivity.

"One of the most significant aspects of Malaysia-Nepal relations is the largest number of Nepalese workers in Malaysia. Malaysia has often been a major destination for Nepali workers, with approximately more than 300,000 Nepalis working primarily in the manufacturing, construction, and service sectors. This labor migration has been mutually beneficial, providing Malaysia with a stable workforce and contributing significantly to Nepal's economy through remittances," said Chargé d'affaires Azman.

He said that Malaysian Airlines is also considering to start few flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport.