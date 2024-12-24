Celebrating Christmas Eve in style

People across Nepal celebrated the Christmas Eve. Christian in Kathmandu valley and Pokhara have celebrated the Christmas eve in style.

Thamel in Kathmandu and Lakeside in Pokhara have celebrated the Christmas Eve decorating the hotels and streets. Festivals are the most important and exciting part of our lives. All religions have their way of celebrating the festival. Likewise, Hindus celebrate Dashain and Tihar as their main festivals, Muslims celebrate Eid as their main festivals, and Christians celebrate it as their main festival.

Christmas in Nepal is celebrated in traditional ways. People visit the church, give feasts, and exchange gifts. For a few years, people have also fed homeless people on Christmas. In Nepal, Christmas falls on December 25. Every year, people attend music shows, concerts, and Christmas programs. They also attend and host parties during this festival.

Nepal is a secular state that celebrates all these small and big festivals with the same excitement and energy. As most of the country’s population is Hindu, there has not been any dispute over the name of the religion in Nepal. We all respect and celebrate each other’s festivals, including Christmas, in Nepal. Nepal was declared a secular state in 2007.

Since then, Christmas has been celebrated as one of the national festivals in Nepal. All over Nepal, Christmas is marked by the colorful decorating of Christmas trees and giving gifts. All the shops and malls in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Pokhara are decorated with trees, lights, and artificial snowmen.