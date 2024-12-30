Today Is Tamu Lhosar, Official Holiday

Today Is Tamu Lhosar, Official Holiday

Dec. 30, 2024, 8:21 a.m.

The Gurung community is marking 'Tamu Lhosar' as their New Year on Monday by organising various programmes across the country, including Kathmandu.

The Gurung community is going to celebrate Tamu Lhosar on a week-long basis. Tamu Lhosar Main Organising Committee informed that Lhosar, which is celebrated as New Year, is being celebrated on a week-long basis by organising various programmes at Tundikhel.

The Gurungs mark Tamu Lhosar as their New Year on Poush 15 every year. In the Gurung language, 'Lho' stands for class and 'Sar' for change.

The Gurungs divide their year into 12 cycles and each cycle is represented by 12 different animals -- Garuda (eagle), serpent, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, deer, mouse, cow, tiger and cat -- which they call “lho.” During each Lhosar, they bid farewell to the existing 'lho' and welcome a new one.

This year, the Gurung community is going to celebrate Lhosar by bidding farewell to the Garuda cycle and welcoming the Snake cycle on Monday.

The Gurungs in Kathmandu will organise several programmes, with a special programme at Tundikhel, to mark their annual festival on Monday.

Tamu Lhosar Main Organising Committee will hold a cultural rally that passes through New Road, Ratnapark and Bhadrakali before ending at Tundikhel. Different programmes will be organised in the major Gurung settlements of Lamjung, Gorkha, Tanahun, Syangja, Manang, Kaski and Parbat of the Gandaki Province.

They celebrate the festival with much fanfare by extending greetings to each other and feasting on traditional cuisines

For a week, greetings exchange, tea gathering, book release and literary honour, sports programme, folk dance competition, blood donation, cultural programme and formal ceremony will be organised, according to the committee

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary Celebrated With Financial Literacy Program for Students
Dec 30, 2024
Paush Amavasya Or Paush Gaya 2024: Importance and Significant
Dec 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country
Dec 30, 2024
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise From Tuesday
Dec 29, 2024
British Ambassador Celebrated His 22nd Marriage Anniversary At Janaki Temple
Dec 29, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Paush Amavasya Or Paush Gaya 2024: Importance and Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Christmas Nepal 2024: Nepali Christians Are Celebrating Christmas Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Celebrating Christmas Eve in style By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Yomari Punhi, Dhanya Purnima, Udhauli Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary Celebrated With Financial Literacy Program for Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2024
Death toll rises to 179 in South Korean plane crash By Agencies Dec 30, 2024
Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel laureate, dies at 100 By Agencies Dec 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2024
NEPAL ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: Facing Severe Shortfall By A Correspondent Dec 29, 2024
IME Group Is Dedicated To Investing In The Prosperity And Development Of Nepal By CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Dec 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75