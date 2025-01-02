NEA Is Working To Connect Fast Track Project With Uninterrupted Power As Soon As Possible: MD Ghising

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is to provide electricity through alternative arrangements for the construction of roads in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality-8, Mandu Maltabensi and Indrasarowar Rural Municipality-3, Sisneri Kogate areas of Makawanpur under the Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Fast Track (KTFT) project.

The NEA has already made alternative arrangements to ensure that the construction of the Expressway is not affected by the lack of electricity, according to the NEA. There is no problem in the electricity supply to the household consumers of the area.

The NEA is going to provide electricity through alternative arrangements to ensure that the construction of bridges, tunnels and other structures in the Mandu Maltabensi and Sisneri Kogate areas of the KTFT is not hampered in the lack of electricity.

Around 12 MW of electricity will be required for the construction work in that area. The construction is being carried out in four packages in that area.

Under the alternative power supply arrangement, the previously operating 66 kV line from Kulekhani First Hydropower Station, Dhorsing to Mandu will be brought into operation at 11 kV.

The 22.5 MVA power transformer in stock in Kathmandu will be taken to Dhorsing Substation and installed there, and the necessary power supply for the fast-track project will be provided through that.

As the 5 MVA power transformer currently operating at full load for local power supply at Dhorsing Substation cannot flow additional power, another large-capacity transformer is being added.

The floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in September last caused extensive damage to the powerhouse and other structures of the 22-megawatt Bagmati Khola Small Hydropower Plant operated by Mandu Hydropower Ltd., halting electricity generation. Since then, electricity supply to that section under the KTFT has not been possible.

The flood in the Bagmati River washed away the switchyard that transmits electricity generated by the project and the power transformers and other equipment installed by the NEA there.

The electricity generated by the project was transmitted to Dhorsing through a 66 kV transmission line and to Malta Substation in Lalitpur through a 33 kV line.

The electricity was supplied to the KTFT road construction through an 11 kV line from Malta Substation. Another 2 MW Khanikhola Hydropower Project operating in Lalitpur was also connected to Malta Substation.

However, after the flood and landslide damaged Khanikhola, Malta Substation was left without a source of power. Due to this the power supply to Expressway construction area stopped. Currently, reconstruction of both projects is underway.

After the Nepal Army informed that there was a problem in the construction of Expressway due to lack of power supply, a high-level team, including NEA Managing Director Kul Man Ghising conducted an on-site inspection of the Mandu Maltabensi area on Monday.

The team visited the Bagmati Khola Small Hydropower Project and Dhorsing Substation, which are undergoing reconstruction, and discussed with the concerned officials various options for immediate electricity supply.

The reconstruction of the project is to be completed by mid-April. Once the project is operational, electricity supply will be provided as per the old arrangement.

Ghising said that adding a power transformer to the Dhorsing Substation and charging the Dhorsing-Mandu line to 11 kV and supplying electricity to the fast-track road construction area are the appropriate options for the time being.

“The work of the national pride project should not be affected because of us. There is a shortage of electricity sources to supply here now. We should provide supply through alternative arrangements until electricity production starts from the flood-damaged hydropower projects. Let us start working on this immediately,” Ghising said.

Deputy Managing Director of NEA Manoj Silwal directed the Palung and Hetauda distribution centre chiefs to immediately proceed with the necessary work to be done locally for the restoration of the line.