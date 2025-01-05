Gaza Ceasefire Talks Resume In Qatar

Jan. 5, 2025, 8:37 a.m.

Israeli media are reporting that negotiations with Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage releases began on Friday in Qatar, which is mediating the talks.

Hamas also said in a statement that indirect ceasefire negotiations would resume on Friday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Last month, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Israel and other countries in the region, aiming to help forge a deal by the year-end.

Hamas said it confirms it is serious, positive and making endeavors to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

It said this round of talks will focus on an agreement leading to a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Agencies

