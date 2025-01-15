National Earthquake Safety Day Today

The National Earthquake Safety Day is observed annually in Nepal on January 16 or the 2nd of Magh. The Ministry of Home Affairs functions as the National Committee’s coordinator to organise a variety of events to celebrate the day across the country.

The National Society for Earthquake Technology-Nepal (NEST) as member secretary of the Earthquake Safety Day National Committee (ESDNC).

This slogans are choosen with the intention of raising awareness among the populace about the need to build earthquake-resistant structures that won’t harm people. National earthquake safety day was observed on January 16, 1999 AD. The government began observing the day in an effort to increase public awareness of the possibility of earthquakes.

The National Earthquake Safety Day has been symbolically celebrated at Geopark.

The department heads of the Metropolitan Municipality were present in the program. Preparations were made to celebrate the National Earthquake Safety Day by organizing various programs across the country today in memory of the earthquake that occurred on Magh 2, 1990 at 2:24 in the afternoon.

The Earthquake Safety Digital Exhibition will reportedly also be run through a virtual medium on this occasion. Numerous organisations have been planning events to increase public awareness since January 9 in honor of the day.