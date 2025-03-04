Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon

Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon

March 4, 2025, 6:27 p.m.

For the first time, Global IME Bank Limited is going to organize "Global IME AI/ML Hackathon" related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The bank is going to conduct this competition for the development of possible latest technology based banking services targeting students, startups, developers, data scientists and researchers who are interested in technology.

In addition, this hackathon will also help to find possible solutions for digital banking and its challenges.

Competitors participating in the competition will have to present their opinions focusing on various topics specified by the bank. The best team will be given a cash prize as well as an opportunity to collaborate with the bank. Global IME Bank is committed to promoting technology-enabled financial services.

The bank believes that this hackathon will play an important role in encouraging innovative ideas to make digital banking services more effective. Those interested in participating in the competition should register through the bank's website.

This hackathon competition will be held in two stages. Under which there will be an online paper presentation in the first phase and an onsite hackathon in the second phase. For the first phase, the candidates have to submit the paper online by April 4, 2025.

Also, as part of the second phase, an onsite hackathon will be held on May 1, 2025. Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024.

In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories. Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 355 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 67 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

