Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank

Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited following the unanimous decision of the 617th meeting of the Board of Directors.

In addition to Pande, Prajanya Rajbhandari, Madan Kumar Acharya, and Shri Dipankar Shakya Uday were elected unopposed on behalf of the founding group during the election held after the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on February 27th.

Kavi Kumar Tibarewala and Shalik Ram Belbase were elected to the board of directors representing the general shareholders group.