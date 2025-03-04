Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank

Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank

March 4, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited following the unanimous decision of the 617th meeting of the Board of Directors.

In addition to Pande, Prajanya Rajbhandari, Madan Kumar Acharya, and Shri Dipankar Shakya Uday were elected unopposed on behalf of the founding group during the election held after the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on February 27th.

Kavi Kumar Tibarewala and Shalik Ram Belbase were elected to the board of directors representing the general shareholders group.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon
Mar 04, 2025
Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba
Mar 04, 2025
Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa
Mar 04, 2025
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built
Mar 04, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State
Mar 04, 2025

More on Economy

Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
ADB Chief Economist Park Praises Nepal for Progress in Reducing Poverty, Urges Focus on Productivity and Job Creation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
SAARC And Japan Sign the Addendum to renew Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Book Review : Impact and Influence of International Law and Human Rights Norms on Infrastructure Investments By Pravakar Adhikari Mar 04, 2025
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US By Agencies Mar 04, 2025
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media: By Agencies Mar 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75