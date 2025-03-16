Dr. PRABIN MANANDHAR: Person with Humility

Dr. Prabin Manandhar, known for his humility, has successfully completed his tenure as the country director of Helvetas Nepal. He is now moving on to lead Helvetas's South East Asia country.

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once said, "All streams flow to the ocean because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power." The words shared with this subscribe before leaving to Nepal showed his simplicity and humbleness.

“I am proud to work at Helvetas-Nepal alongside talented and dynamic colleagues, both young and senior, who bring decades of experience in the development sector in Nepal. I am grateful for their support and teamwork, which has led to significant progress at Helvetas Nepal over the years,” said Dr. Manandhar.

“The progress and achievements would not have been possible without the strong support provided by the President and other colleagues from headquarters during my time in office."

“As I prepare to leave for Myanmar, I am confident in the leadership of my successor, Maneesh Pradhan, who is experienced and capable. I believe that Helvetas will continue to thrive and grow under Maneesh's guidance and leadership," Dr. Manandhar expressed.

Dr. Manandhar, who has led various international organizations such as Helvetas Nepal, Lutheran World Federation Nepal and Iraq, Canadian Cooperation Office, and Rural Reconstruction Nepal (RRN), has always maintained a humble approach, which has empowered him. Before leaving Helvetas Nepal, he ensured a smooth transition by taking his successor, Maneesh Pradahan, to different sites for 15 days.

“Leadership involves reestablishing momentum during uncertain times. With experience leading impactful development projects in Nepal, I am now applying that knowledge to my work at Helvetas Myanmar, focusing on building resilience, adaptability, and driving meaningful change,” said Dr. Manandhar.

“Taking on new opportunities requires bravery and foresight. Transitioning from Nepal to Myanmar has reinforced my dedication to working at the intersection of humanitarian aid, development, and peacebuilding, striving to create sustainable solutions in the face of complex challenges,” added Dr.Manandhar

As the country director of Helvetas Nepal, Dr. Manandhar has accumulated 70 years of experience in Nepal's development sector, enhancing his knowledge of development and its implementation.

Dr. David Seddon, a renowned British international development expert and Dr. Manandhar's PhD supervisor, commends him as a modest and diligent individual. Dr. Seddon, who has written several books on Nepal with Nepali students, lauded Dr. Manandhar for his skill in simplifying intricate matters during his recent trip to Nepal.

During his three and a half years in the role, Dr. Manandhar dedicated 40 percent of his time to field visits, listening to concerns and working to address issues and improve project efficiency.

“Establishing robust systems and ensuring compliance are essential for creating lasting impact. My goal is to enhance governance, accountability, and efficiency to maintain transparency, effectiveness, and transformative outcomes in our projects for the benefit of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Manandhar.

Having started his career as a civil engineer in Jumla district over 25 years ago, Dr. Manandhar has held various roles in Nepal's development sector.

He has consistently demonstrated compassion and humility towards all his colleagues while also maintaining self-confidence. He believes that self-confidence is important, but without compassion and humility, it can easily turn into arrogance.

Dr. Manandhar is known for his compassionate and humble approach, always treating his colleagues with respect and without bias. Some may view his humility as a weakness, but he sees it as a strength that he values in all situations.

“A cohesive team is the backbone of any organization. I am committed to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and shared goals, empowering teams in Myanmar to achieve greater impact together, as we successfully did in Nepal,” shared Dr. Manandhar.

Dr. Manandhar often advises his colleagues and students to be humble yet firm, emphasizing that humility and openness are essential for success without compromising one's beliefs. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Development Studies from the University of East Anglia, UK, where he was mentored by the renowned development expert Dr. David Seddon. Currently serving as a senior researcher and Visiting Faculty,

Dr. Manandhar has extensive experience in post-graduate teaching, development research, and PhD supervision. With a background in Public Administration and Civil Engineering, as well as professional training in International Cooperation, he has authored several publications and presented papers at national and international seminars.

Experiences

Dr. Manandhar, born and raised in the heart of Kathmandu known as Freak Street during the Hippy Era, has extensive experience in international development and international relations. He served as the chairperson of the Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN), always promoting the organization he leads with humility. Maneesh Pradhan,

with a background in civil society and leadership roles in prestigious INGOs, brings expertise in Foreign Affairs, Human Rights, Gender Equality, Results-Based Management, Conflict Management, and Climate Risk Management. He officially assumed the position on March 3. Maneesh shared on his LinkedIn wall, "I am pleased to announce that I have joined Helvetas Nepal as Country Director. It is a privilege to be part of an organization with a nearly seven-decade legacy of development partnership in Nepal."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from my colleagues at Helvetas and work together with communities, civil society organizations, the private sector, donors, and government agencies to amplify our impact. We will continue to build on the organization's accomplishments to further sustainable development and social justice," Pradhan shared in his LinkedIn post.

With a wealth of experience spanning 25 years in international development, human rights, and social justice, Pradhan has held key positions at organizations like ActionAid International and Amnesty International.

Dr. Manandhar has identified the ideal candidate to take over the role. A strong advocate for feminist leadership and team empowerment, Pradhan is dedicated to advancing sustainable development and social equity in Nepal.

Dr. Prabin is a dynamic individual who has a keen understanding of situations and contexts, and the ability to make the right decisions at the right time. I learned a lot from him during his time as a country director," said Sandip Poudel, Team Leader of InElam at Helvetas Nepal.

Dr. Manandhar assumed leadership at Helvetas Nepal in the wake of a challenging three-year period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which several projects were halted. Under his tenure, new projects were initiated, and the organization's scope of work was expanded.

While some may perceive humility as a sign of weakness or insignificance, true humility is a potent force that can propel an individual towards purpose, vision, strength, and prosperity.