NOC Reduces Prices Of Petroleum Products

March 16, 2025, 9:13 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the prices of petroleum products effective this mid-night.

Issuing a press statement this evening, the NOC said price of diesel and kerosene has been slashed by Rs 4 per litre while price of petrol is lowered by Rs 5 per litre.

As per the latest price adjustment decision, diesel and kerosene will be sold at Rs 151 per litre in the Kathmandu Valley and petrol at Rs 163 per litre, the NOC stated issuing a press statement.

