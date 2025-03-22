Former King's message from Gorkha: The Country Needs Peace, No One Needs To Be Afraid

Former King's message from Gorkha: The Country Needs Peace, No One Needs To Be Afraid

March 22, 2025, 4 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra Shah has said that the country needs peace.

Speaking to media persons after a special puja at the Gorakhkali Temple in Gorkha, former King Shah said that the country needs peace.

Gorakhnath is said to have had a special connection with the royal court of the Shah dynasty kings. It is said that the kings of that time won wars with his blessings.

He also wished that no one would wish ill will upon anyone. He said, "The country needs peace now. I wish that no one would wish ill will upon anyone and that no one would wish anything bad upon anyone."

Similarly, he said that no one should be afraid. He said, "No one should be afraid to do anything. May the country remain peaceful. May the country develop. May everyone be happy and prosperous."

He said that he was happy to come to Gorkha, the land of his ancestors. He said, "I am happy to come to Gorkha. It is the land of my ancestors."

