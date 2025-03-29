AEPC Helds A National Symposium On Carbon Finance Investment Opportunities in Energy Projects

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu has suspended the curfew. The curfew order, which was imposed from 4:25 pm to 10 pm on Friday, was extended again to 7 am on Saturday.

The administration office has issued a notice informing that the curfew imposed from the Baneshwor Tinkune area of Kathmandu, from Gaushala to Airport, Gairigaun, Tinkune via Koteshwor, from Koteshwor Jadibuti Bridge, Koteshwor to Balkumari Bridge, from Baneshwor Chowk to Shankhamul Bridge, and from Gaushala Chowk to New Baneshwor Chowk via Old Baneshwor has been suspended.

The curfew was enforced in accordance with Section 6 of the Local Administration Act, 2028.