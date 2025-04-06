Ram Nawami Festival 2025: Importance And Significant

The auspicious day is almost here. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated with a lot of devotion all over the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The special day is marked by bhajans, processions and chanting.

Ram Navami 2025 rituals

Ram Navami celebrations start in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Lord Rama’s birthplace and then is celebrated in other parts of the world including Nepal. Devotees of Lord Rama start the day by taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river and then observing fast from morning to night. They also take out large processions with decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman through the streets.

In temples, bhajans, recitations of Ramayana, and puja and havan are performed. Dramatic narrations of Ramayana are done in many places to narrate the bravery and valour of Lord Rama against King Ravana.

The Ram Nawami festival celebrated is being celebrated today by worshipping Lord Shri Ramchandra at various shrines across the country today.

Shri Ramchandra is believed to have been born on the day of Chaitra Shukla Nawami as the son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya Devi of Ayodhya in the Treta Yuga. He is revered as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu by Hindus.

Theologian and Chairperson of the Nepal Calendar Determination and Development Committee, Prof Dr Ramchandra Gautam, says that one of the importance of celebrating Ram Nawami festival is an inspiration for a dignified, disciplined and controlled state ruler like Ram.

On this occasion, Ramlila is performed in Janakpur, Nepal and Ayodhya, India. Today, men and women from Nepal and India flock to the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur to celebrate a grand fair organised to mark the occasion.

There is also a tradition of fasting, bathing in holy rivers, lakes and ponds, reciting the Ramayana and worshiping Lord Rama and singing bhajans all night long.

President and Vice-President extends best wishes

In a message on the occasion, President Ramchandra Paudel has extended best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepali sisters and brothers living at home and abroad on the occasion of Ram Nawami festival, 2081.

He has expressed his belief that indigenous festivals like this, which have been in practice for centuries, would further help in preserving our ancient civilization as well as religion and culture.

“I expect that cultural and historical festivals like Ram Nawami will help in further strengthening national unity by deepening the spirit of mutual trust, goodwill, tolerance and cooperation amidst our diverse ethnic, linguistic, cultural and geographical characteristics,” President Paudel has said in his message.

In a similar message, Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has expressed his belief that the Ram Nawami festival will help further strengthen the faith in the ideals, truth, religion and dignity of Lord Ram.

Vice President Yadav has emphasized that this festival should be taken as an opportunity to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram and take a pledge to work for unity, prosperity and progress in the country.

“Ram Nawami is not just a festival it is also an auspicious occasion for us to connect our lives with the ideals of Shri Ram,” he said, “May everyone be inspired to move forward with good deeds and strong determination like Shri Ram.”

Marking the occasion, the federal government has also announced a public holiday across the country today.