Mahavir Jayanti 2025: History, Significance and More

April 10, 2025, 1:01 p.m.

Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, and emphasises his teachings of peace and self-discipline.

Mahavir Jayanti holds great spiritual and cultural significance for the Jain community as it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. Celebrated with devotion and reverence, the festival highlights the teachings of Lord Mahavir. It's a day to reflect on his path of renunciation and self-discipline, and devotees mark the occasion with prayers, temple visits, charitable acts, and community service, aiming to live by his message of peace and spiritual awakening.

Devotees celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with devotion and enthusiasm, marked by rituals, processions, and acts of kindness. One of the key highlights is the Rath Yatra, where Lord Mahavir's idol is placed on a decorated chariot and taken out in a grand procession accompanied by devotional songs and chanting.

The idol is then given a ceremonial bath or Abhisheka, symbolising spiritual cleansing. Temples witness large gatherings as devotees offer prayers and participate in special sermons. Many also engage in charity, donate food, and volunteer, reflecting Mahavir's teachings of compassion, humility, and selflessness.

Mahavir Jayanti, also called Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is a significant Jain festival that marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, the date of this sacred event changes every year. Wondering about the exact date and shubh muhurat? Here’s a complete guide to all the key details.

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know date and timings

This year, the 2623th Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Who was Lord Mahavir?

Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama, present-day Vaishali in Bihar. A revered spiritual leader, he laid the foundation of Jainism's core values—non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). He attained Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.

