Putin's unilateral 'Easter ceasefire' ends, Ukraine suggests partial truce

The "Easter ceasefire" that was unilaterally declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has expired. Ukraine is now floating the idea of a partial truce.

On Saturday, Putin ordered his forces to stop all military activity against Ukraine. He said the ceasefire would last from 6 p.m. on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, Moscow time.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying that the president did not order an extension of the ceasefire.

Russia's defense ministry posted a message on social media. It said that its military strictly observed the ceasefire after it took effect.

But it claimed that Ukrainian troops used guns and mortars to hit Russian positions 444 times. The ministry added that Ukraine's troops carried out 900 quadcopter-type drone strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also posted a message on social media.

He said Russia's forces conducted 96 assaults and 1,882 shelling attacks against his country's positions, including the western Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian troops have been mounting cross-border incursions, and the eastern region of Donetsk.

Zelenskyy added Putin's words about the "ceasefire" proved to be "empty." And the president reiterated that "This Easter has clearly demonstrated that the only source of this war, and the reason it drags on, is Russia."

Zelenskyy is urging Russia to accept Ukraine's proposal to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure at least for a full 30 days.