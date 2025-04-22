Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican says

Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican says

April 22, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

Francis was born in Argentina. In 2013, he became the first Latin American head of the Catholic Church.

He called for measures to address the widening gaps between the rich and poor, and reached out to disadvantaged people around the world.

Francis also urged countries to protect refugees and immigrants, and to respond to climate change. He actively sent out messages to resolve such global issues.

Francis was known for his austere way of living and down-to-earth style of interacting with believers.

But he was in and out of hospital in recent years. From February 14 he was hospitalized in Rome for more than a month to be treated for bronchitis.

The Vatican says the Pope died shortly after 7:30 local time on Monday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

He repeatedly called for a peaceful solution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

He also urged Israel and the Islamic group Hamas to bring about a ceasefire as soon as possible and to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Japanese atomic bombing survivor recalls meeting Pope

A Japanese atomic bomb survivor who spoke at an international conference on nuclear disarmament at the Vatican has said the news of Pope Francis's death came suddenly, and she very much regrets it.

Wada Masako spoke of her meeting with the late pontiff when she represented Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, at the conference in November 2017. She was exposed to radiation in Nagasaki City in 1945.

She said she found the pontiff to be a kind person, just as he appeared to be.

She said he showed great empathy with the hibakusha, and anyone else who was subject to discrimination.

She recalled that the Pope said the mere possession of nuclear arms should be deplored, and that he also instructed that a photo of a young atomic bombing victim carrying his dead brother on his back be printed and distributed.

In 2019, he became the first pope in 38 years to visit Japan. He gave speeches in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which were hit by atomic bombs.

Francis said in Hiroshima that using and possessing nuclear weapons is immoral, and he called for their abolishment.

Agencies

