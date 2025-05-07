India attacks 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir

May 7, 2025, 8 a.m.

India says it has launched military strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India's defense ministry said on Wednesday the attacks targeted what it called "terrorist infrastructure" from where "terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

A Pakistani military spokesperson told local media that India had launched missile attacks on three locations in Pakistan.

Tensions had been rising between the two neighbors since a terrorist attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir left 26 people dead last month. Most of the victims were tourists.

India accused Pakistan of playing a role in the attack and hinted at retaliation. Pakistan has strongly denied the claim.

