Henrietta H. For To Head UNICEF

UNICEF welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ announcement that Henrietta H. Fore will succeed Anthony Lake as UNICEF Executive Director when his term ends on 31 December 2017.

According to a press release issued by UNICEF, Ms. Fore has nearly four decades of public sector service culminating as the first woman to serve as Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Director of United States Foreign Assistance in the U.S. Department of State (2007 to 2009). Earlier in her career, at USAID, she was appointed as Assistant Administrator for Asia and Assistant Administrator for Private Enterprise (1989 to 1993).

In addition, she served as Under Secretary of State for Management, the Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. Department of State and as the 37th Director of the United States Mint in the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Ms. Fore is currently Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Holsman International, a manufacturing and investment company. She has also served as Chair and Board Member of many non-profit and for-profit entities, focusing on development and working with children of the world.

Henrietta Fore will bring a wealth of experience to UNICEF’s work for children,” said Mr. Lake. “I know the organization will support her as it has worked with me. Her success will be UNICEF’s success — and thus a success for children.”

Ms. Fore will become the seventh Executive Director on 1 January 2018.