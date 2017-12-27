Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti

The Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, Shinya Machida, signed a grant contract of 735,693.00 US dollars (approximately 75 million Nepalese Rupees) with Naomi Kato, Project Manager of World Vision Japan (WVJ) in Nepal under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme of FY 2017.

World Vision Japan, an International NGO based in Japan, together with World Vision International Nepal, will work with a Nepalese partner NGO, Community Development Center (CDC), to implement the Project for Community and School Disaster Preparedness and Resilience in Doti District (2nd Year).

According to a press release issued by Japanese Embassy, this project aims at improving community and school disaster preparedness and resilience in one municipality and two village municipalities in Doti District. The project will strengthen school and community disaster resilience and build a platform for community and local authorities to work together to promote disaster management activities.

The goal will be achieved through the three main activities: (1) Increased Access to Safe Learning Environment (model school development): Ten model schools in the target area will be rehabilitated and retrofitted to ensure the schools are safe. Each school will be equipped with water tanks and sanitation facilities to ensure a safe study environment. (2) Improved Disaster Risk Management Systems in Schools and Communities: To ensure disaster resilience and to build a platform for schools and communities, the project will promote School Improvement Plans (SIPs) and School Based Disaster Risk Management Plans (SBDRMPs) in 30 schools in the target area. The development of Local Disaster and Climate Resilient Plans (LDCRPs) will also be supported. (3) Improved Systems and Policy on School Safety through Social Accountability and Advocacy Efforts: The project will empower schools and community based groups to have meetings with local authorities to jointly evaluate and plan DRR activities in their community and schools, and to keep each other informed about progress. This process will contribute towards communities replicating the model schools and disseminating the project outcomes.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal believes that the project will contribute towards improving community and school disaster preparedness and resilience, while also enhancing the cordial friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.