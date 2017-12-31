Nepali Embassy Organizes A Free Health Camp

Nepali Embassy Organizes A Free Health Camp

Dec. 31, 2017, 9 a.m.

Around 75 Nepali females and 30 male benefited from a free health camp organized by Nepalese Embassy in Muscat. They get benefited from free blood sugar test, blood pressure and BMI measurement.

Organized by the Embassy of Nepal Muscat in collaboration with Oman Cancer Association and Barakath Al-Noor Clinic, A free Health Camp help to create awareness, initial screening and check-up for Breast Cancer.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal expressed that there could be multiple reasons for women to encounter with breast carcinogenic cells, and the regular checkup, self-screening, mammography etc. can help in early detection of those cells that would minimize the probability of the growth of carcinogenic cell and early treatment.

Dhakal also explained about the Embassy’s upcoming programs regarding celebration of the 41st Anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Oman Diplomatic Relations.

Dr. Rajeshwari, Chief Surgeon, Barakath Al-Noor Clinic delivered a brief speech relating to breast cancer and suggested all to have a healthy life style through balanced diet, avoiding junk food, exercise and regular health check-ups.

Dr. Wahid, President of Oman Cancer Association informed the OCA will provide free mammogram, ultrasound services to Nepalese who participated in the program and to those who would like to visit OCA in the future.  

DB Chhetri, Secretary of Non-Resident Nepali Association, appreciated the various activities that Embassy of Nepal is doing for the community welfare..

Nisha Sunuwar from MahilaSamuha Oman; Shalu Gurung and  Ashish Gurung from Tamu Samaj Oman performed folk Nepali dances in the program. 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

