Twenty-Three Year-Old woman Dies In 'Menstruation Hut' In Nepal

Although Nepal introduces several laws and policy to declare Chaupadi as illegal, a 23-year-old woman in Nepal was found dead at an isolated hut where she was left alone as part of a long-banned ancient Hindu practice that banishes women from the home during menstruation.

Despite the law and campaigns, Chhaupadi tradition is still rampant in remote mid-western and far western parts of Nepal.

The government in August last year declared the practice as a criminal offence and introduced a law that stipulated a three-month jail sentence and/or Rs 3,000 fine against those convicted of "Chhaupadi" crime.

Villagers suspect that the woman might have died of smoke suffocation from the fire she had lit to keep herself warm inside the hut.

Many communities in Nepal view menstruating women as impure and in some remote areas they are forced to sleep in a hut away from home during their periods, a custom known as "Chhaupadi".

According to a local media, Gauri Bayak (Budha) was found dead by her neighbours inside the Chhaupadi hut (menstruation hut) recently at Turmakhad Rural Municipality-3 in Achham district.

"The cause of her death will be known after post-mortem," Deputy Superintendent of Police Dadhiram Neupane said.

Last year, a 21-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl had died in similar circumstances.