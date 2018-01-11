Cold Wave Toll Reaches 30

Jan. 11, 2018, 7:49 a.m.

Intense cold weather in Nepal has claimed six more lives, taking to 30 the death toll due to severe winter conditions over the past week across the country, according to a media report.

Two persons each died in Rautahat, Parsa and Banke districts over the past 48 hours, according to the police.

Over the week, nearly 14 people were killed from Saptari district while five each in Rautahat and Siraha districts in the Tarai region, it said.

In Saptari district, seven persons, including a 7-month- old child, were killed due to excessive cold in various municipalities.

Life has been severely affected by the cold waves that hit mainly southern Nepal districts over the past one week In Kathmandu the mercury fell to minimum zero degree Celsius in the past two days.

 

