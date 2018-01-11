Indian Embassy Observes World Hindi Day

Indian Embassy Observes World Hindi Day

Jan. 11, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Indian Embassy to Nepal observed "World Hindi Day" organising a program in Kathmandu. Jitendra Narayan Dev, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, who chaired the function, highlighted Hindi as a treasure of knowledge for the globe.

"So far I understand that Hindi is the treasure of knowledge not only for the Indian-sub continent, but for the whole mankind around the world. I am certain that Hindi is strengthening and promoting the cultural ties between India and Nepal. It unites the two countries. It is a common binding factor of the two nations," Dev said.

The program commenced with the recitation of the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Indian envoy to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri.

"The language that we use for the communication and the similarities that exist in between the two, the 'Roti-Beti' relation, the language has been the integral factor amongst them and there cannot be anything more than Hindi. In Nepal, the Maithili, Bhojpuri languages are used; Hindi has its own definition amongst them. As there is the condition like Pan-Indian, the Pan-Nepal is existent here," said Puri.

"We can watch the screening of many Hindi films not only near the Indian territories but in Nepal as a whole. Many people, here, watch Hindi daily soaps. The residents of Nepal understand Hindi and use it," Ambassador Puri added.

The celebration of the World Hindi Day dates back to 1975.

"The Hindi language is the bridge which connects the two nations. In fact, the history of Hindi in Nepal is very old. In scriptures, it is stated that the predecessors of Hindi are from Joshmani Sandh Siddh Mahatma, who resided in Nepal. Sindhi started from here which means the Hindi is the language of Nepal too and has started from Nepal. Hindi is the mother-tongue of the Terai region of Nepal," 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cold Wave Toll Reaches 30
Jan 11, 2018
Twenty-Three Year-Old woman Dies In 'Menstruation Hut' In Nepal
Jan 10, 2018
Former Nepal King Gyanendra Calls On Yogi Adityanath
Jan 10, 2018
Ambassador Suvedi Presented Letters of Credence
Jan 09, 2018
Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court
Jan 09, 2018

More on News

Cold Wave Toll Reaches 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 minutes ago
Cooperation To Curb Asia’s Climate Risks Still Too Rare By Reuters 22 hours, 32 minutes ago
Twenty-Three Year-Old woman Dies In 'Menstruation Hut' In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 34 minutes ago
Former Nepal King Gyanendra Calls On Yogi Adityanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 36 minutes ago
Ambassador Suvedi Presented Letters of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2018
Oli: His Long Wait By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 09, 2018
Is Nepal Falling For China’s Soft Power Charm Offensive? By Sarah Zheng Jan 09, 2018
UNESCO Expresses Concerns On The Construction Of A Commercial Complex At Hanumandhoka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2018
INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON WATER AND CLIMATE CHANGE:Sharing Experience By A Correspondent Jan 08, 2018
Cold Wave Claims 15 Lives In Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75