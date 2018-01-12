Three Nepalese Held For Propagating Christianity In UP

Three Nepalese Held For Propagating Christianity In UP

Jan. 12, 2018, 7:56 a.m.

Three Nepali nationals were arrested in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly propagating Christianity, the police said on Thursday. Indra Bahadur Tamad and Mek Bahadur, residents of Sindhupal Chowk, and Shukra Rai of Makwanpur in Nepal had arrived in the district three days ago and were residing in Town Hall locality.They were arrested on Wednesday after locals complained that they were propagating Christianity and distributing some literature in Osman Bagh area, Police Circle Officer Sunil Shukla said today.

The locals alleged that when they objected to such activities, the Nepalese got into an argument on religion and passed comments on the Hindu Gods, Shukla said.

 

 

 

