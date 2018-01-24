Westerly Wind Brings Rain And Snow In Nepal

Although snowfall in mountain regions affected the normal life of Nepal, it is expected improve the situation by Thrusday. According to Bibhuti Pokhrel, meteorologist at the Department of Meteorology reportedly told My Republica that these are fast moving

There has been snowfall in mountainous regions of Manag, Mustang, Jumla and Humla, Dolakha. Parts of the southern plains saw hailstorms after rainfall. Kathmandu valley also is experiencing rainfall since early morning.

According to a prediction of Department of Meteorology, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region. There will be generally cloudy in eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.