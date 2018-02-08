Salman Khan To Arrive Nepal On March 10 With Da-Bangg Tour

"Nepal ab aap ki baari swag se swagat nahi karoge hamara. (It's now your turn Nepal. Would you not welcome us?) Dabangg The Tour Nepal.

Feb. 8, 2018, 7:51 a.m.

"Nepal ab aap ki baari swag se swagat nahi karoge hamara. (It's now your turn Nepal. Would you not welcome us?) Dabangg The Tour Nepal. Bollywood, Tundikhel, Sohail Khan" Salman tweeted on Wednesday.

Salman Khan tweeted the news on his Twitter account with his trademark punch line ‘Swagat nahi karoge humara’. He also shared a picture of the celebrity line-up for the event along with his tweet.

Along with Salman Khan, the event will see Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Manish Paul on March 10 at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.Salman In Tudikhel.jpg

Superstar Salman Khan who is gearing for his upcoming film Race 3, is now set to entertain his fans in Nepal. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has enthralled the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne.

The tour's last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like "Mujhse shadi karogi", "Garam chai ki pyali ho", "Munni Badnam", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Swag se swagat".

On a related note, Salman Khan’s second instalment of 2014 hit Kick will be hitting the screens on Christmas 2019. After locking this year’s Eid for Race 3, the Dabanng Khan has booked the slot for next year’s Christmas as well. The official handle of Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment confirmed the news on their Twitter account.

