Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor

Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor

Feb. 9, 2018, 12:28 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa, handed over a community center, a set of furniture, computers, and visual audio equipment to Prakash Man Singh, the President of the Ganesh Man Singh Foundation at a function held at the Viswo Shanti Vihar, Baneshwor.

 

The project for building a community center in Baneshwor was funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government for FY2016. Baneshwor is a residential area that is home to people from ethnic groups and social classes, including a large population of people who have come to Kathmandu to work or study.Japan hand over comunity center 1.jpg

 

The newly built community center will provide trainings related to income generation and awareness programs and those on public health and government services to support youth and people without jobs, particularly women. The Kathmandu Municipality supported the construction of the ground and first floors to serve as learning center, while the Japanese Embassy supported the addition of two more floors on the building.

 

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will benefit the unemployed youth and women of the Baneshwor area and will also enhance the cordial friendship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels
Feb 09, 2018
Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple
Feb 09, 2018
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report
Feb 08, 2018
Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building
Feb 08, 2018
KOICA Supported Health Programs In Kaski
Feb 08, 2018

More on News

Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 17 minutes ago
Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
KOICA Supported Health Programs In Kaski By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
British Army Chief Nicholas Partick Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s Last King Inaugurates Gaushala In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Salman Khan To Arrive Nepal On March 10 With Da-Bangg Tour By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
The Side Effects Of Foreign Aid By LS Ghimire Feb 07, 2018
High Turnout In National Assembly Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2018
Korea To Support Nepal For Rural Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2018
A Change In The Nepalese Legal System By Shahrukh Rai Feb 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75