Nepalese Cricket Team Returns With Historic Win

With a hope to qualify for the world cup, Nepalese cricket team came back to Nepal from Zimbabwe.



Nepalese cricket team returned after making space in the final round for World Cup Qualifying. In a brief encounter with the media person, Nepalese team captain expressed the hope that the current disputes of Cricket Association Nepal will settle soon to pave the way to enhance the confidence of cricket players.

“The last round of qualifying will be much tough and our team will make every effort to play better to qualify for the final round,” said Khadka. Former minister of Sports Daljeet Shreepaili welcomed the squad at the airport.