UNCDF MM4P And Tootle Signs Grant And Technical Assistance Agreement

The United Nations Capital Development Fund’s (UNCDF) MM4P program and Tootle signed a grant and technical assistance agreement to pilot the innovation project ‘Doorstep Delivery of Financial Services (Roving Agents) and Driving Adoption of Electronic Payments through Delivery Service Use-Case’ in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal’s administrative and economic hub, the Kathmandu Valley, is the fastest growing urban agglomeration in South Asia .The rapid urbanization has resulted in new environmental challenges such as traffic congestion and air pollution, and increased pressure on transportation in the metropolitan area. Tootle is a start-up addressing these challenges by offering a bike sharing service for a large segment of Kathmandu’s population. Bikers self-select to earn additional income by sharing their motorcycle with Tootle.

Tootle’s business model also opens opportunities for convergence with the growing mobile money and e-commerce industries in Nepal. The network of bikers can be leveraged for doorstep delivery of both financial and non-financial services (mobile money agents, package delivery, food delivery, retail services etc.) to retail customers as well as mobile money agents and merchants.

In this context, MM4P has partnered up with Tootle to provide grant and technical assistance and test the unprecedented concept of roving agents for the supply of financial and non-financial services. The objective of the pilot is to test the viability of this model and its potential to enhance the digital financial services ecosystem in the country.

According to a press release issued UN Information Center, the project is part of MM4P’s larger mission to improve financial inclusion in Nepal, by supporting the private sector in building the required expertise and de-risking investment to pilot test scalable innovations. As part of its market development mandate, MM4P engages with payment service providers, banks and start-ups, but also regulators, government institutions and community-based organizations to develop, test and scale up financial inclusion initiatives that use partnerships to reach low-income people.

About MM4P

The MM4P program launched in 2012 because UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) saw that the gains in digital financial services (DFS) were not reaching the least developed countries (LDCs). MM4P was created to demonstrate how the correct mix of financial, technical and policy support can build a robust DFS ecosystem that reaches low-income people in LDCs. In doing so, it has helped accelerate growth in several countries, identified some of the levers to help markets develop and supported efforts to reach the last mile.

About UNCDF



UNCDF is the UN’s capital investment agency for the world’s 48 least developed countries (LDCs). With its capital mandate and instruments, UNCDF offers “last mile” finance models that unlock public and private resources, especially at the domestic level, to reduce poverty and support local economic development. This last mile is where available resources for development are scarcest; where market failures are most pronounced; and where benefits from national growth tend to leave people excluded

About TOOTLE

Tootle is a software application that serves as a means to find motorcycle based services provided by third parties (Tootle partners). Tootle is a ride sharing service which aims to pioneer in the sharing economy which is an emerging concept in Nepal