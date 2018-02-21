Salman Khan's DA-BANGG The Tour Nepal To Attract Over Fifty Thousands Viewer

Deepak Joshi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board said that"DA-BANGG the tour Nepal" is very important to promote tourism in Nepal. “This kind of event is very important to promote destinations and this event will also be one of the instrumental to promote Nepal to recover our tourism. For many Indian visitors it is very popular as a party and pilgrimage segment, very popular for adventure enthusiasts and weekend breakers and an equally important destination for film makers too," said Joshi.

Salman Khan and over 60 actors will be performing in Kathmandu on March 10. According to the organizer, the event is expected to attract around 50, 000 viewers, including 10,000 foreigners.

"DA-BANGG the tour Nepal" will feature live performances by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Meet Bros, Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon and Maniesh Paul at Tundikhel, near the Army Headquarters.

"There should be more of these cultural shows and vice-versa, where your (Nepali) artists and our (Indian) artists get together; the officials should get together and make ties between our cultures into a very beautiful world," said Sohail Khan, Head of Sohail Khan Entertainment.

Hindi films are one genre that reflects the warm social and cultural ties between Nepal and India. Every year, Hindi films that hit screens in Nepal, collect millions of rupees as revenue though no official records are kept.

DC Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is the main organizer of the event. Script and direction will be provided by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events. Apart from the event, Salman Khan is scheduled to visit the Chandragiri Hills. He will also visit Hotel Everest View, the hotel said to be located at the highest altitude in the world, for breakfast.

He is also scheduled to undertake a Heli flight to see Mount Everest, Lhotse, Nupche, Makalu and other high Himalayan peaks.