Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition

Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition

Feb. 24, 2018, 3:22 p.m.

Fagu Poornima, also known as Holi, the cultural festival of colors is celebrated differently in Bhaktapur.

Normally, Fagu is celebrated by smearing different colors and throwing color dissolved water at fellow revelers. But in the ancient town of Bhaktapur, this festival starts with the installation of a pole symbolizing the phallus of the Hindu God Bhimsen in front of Dattatreya Temple, amidst the singing of a Newari hymn with a sexual connotation. Devotees thronged to pay obeisance to this wooden pole about three feet long and 30 inches in diameter and cut in the shape of a human phallus.

According to a report in The Himalayan Time, the singing takes place here every day in the morning, till the full moon in the month of Falgun, as per the lunar calendar. The people known as ‘jayaju’ of the Bhimsen Guthi, a religious trust, sing this song.

Amidst the singing, the wooden pole symbolizing the phallus of deity Bhimsen is ritualistically inserted into a hole cut on a big red sheet of cloth signifying the genitalia of Draupadi. Draupadi is the wife of the five Pandava brothers in the mythological story of Mahabharata.

The wooden phallus is also taken around streets of Inacho, Bachutol, Jenla, Jagati, Brahmayani and Chyamasingh. Devotees worship this wooden pole and make offerings as it is taken around in a procession to each house and shop along the route.

Similarly, the festival has also commenced with the installation of a ritualistic wooden pole at the historic Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu on Friday.

The local Bhimsen Guthi has been marking Fagu every year as a traditional festival symbolizing sex and fertility.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal
Feb 24, 2018
ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance
Feb 24, 2018
Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center
Feb 24, 2018
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day
Feb 23, 2018

More on News

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Special Court Acquits Twenty Officials Of NTB Including Three Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Nepal Government Announces To Suspend Foreign Trips By Its Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75