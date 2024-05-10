Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati

May 10, 2024, 8:34 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight..

