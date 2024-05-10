Ambassador Volk inaugurates Coming Home Photo Exhibition

Australia’s Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, inaugurated Coming Home, a photo exhibition that celebrates the stories of Nepalis who have returned from Australia to contribute to their local communities and Nepal’s prosperity.

Coming Home was conceived and created by Australian artist and documentary photographer, Jo Rankine, with funding from the Australian Embassy. Through photographs and interviews, the exhibition traces the journeys of Nepali alumni who studied in Australia as privately funded students or recipients of prestigious Australia Awards scholarships,and who have come home as skilled entrepreneurs, community workers, chefs and designers to create new opportunities in Nepal.

Jo Rankine, who is completing a Bachelor of Craft and Design at Kathmandu University, said, “Coming Home invites viewers to reflect on the possibilities of a better future for Nepal and its people. It aims to create a shift in thinking around the current exodus of young people, to show the positive impacts of returning home after studying and working abroad, and to celebrate the hard work and courage of those who return.”

She said, “The stories featured in the exhibition and many hundreds of thousands of such stories across Nepal, confirm that returning home from abroad does not make you a failure, but opens up new opportunities to explore your capabilities.”

Ambassador Volk said she hoped the exhibitionwould encourage other young people with plans to study and work overseas, to hold fast to Nepal as their final destination. She said, “Australia delights in its Nepali students and communities, but we are keenly aware how important it is for Nepal’s long-term prosperity and well-being that talented professionals come homeand take up opportunities here.”

“I celebrate those eleven individuals whose efforts, perseverance and achievements are showcased in Coming Home. Their stories are an inspiration to others to acquire global training, experience and networks, and to bring all of that back to Nepal.”

The exhibition is on display in outdoor locationsat Maharani Chowk, Patan from 9-16 May, and at Bhugol Park, New Road from 17-23 May.

Video interviews with the participants telling their Australia-Nepal stories are available at https://www.youtube.com/@JoJo-um6jw