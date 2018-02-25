Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending a wedding along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor media reports.

According to The Times of India, legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest, reports say. She was 54.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family function. Reports say her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi were with her at the time of her death.

Her elder daughter Janhvi did not accompany the family due to her shooting schedule.

Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say 'We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable'

A versatile actor, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan".

But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. Her beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry.

While films like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production -- "Judaai" -- co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.

Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success.

Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama -- "Mom" -- opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film -- "Zero" -- which releases in December.

But by the time she made her entry into Bollywood, the actor was a known face in South Indian films. She made her debut in Tamil films as a child artiste with "Thunaivan" in 1969. As an adult, she debuted in Tamil cinema in late 70s. She also worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Besides Boney and Khushi, she is survived by older daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently working towards making her entry into the Hindi cinema. Sridevi was step-mother to actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, who Boney had from late first wife Mona.