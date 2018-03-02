Salman Khan’s ‘The Da-Bangg Tour In Nepal’ Canceled

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s the Da-Bangg Tour, which was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10, has been called off citing threat from Biplav, according to sources.

Other Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Maniesh Paul were scheduled to join Salman at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

In its statement last week, the CPN-Maoist has demanded the cancellation of Salman Khan’s “Da-Bangg - The Tour” show in Kathmandu and called on all “nationalist forces” to come together to oppose it.

A Maoist party in Nepal has demanded the cancellation of a musical show featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to be held in Kathmandu on March 10, saying it amounts to “Indian cultural intervention”.

The cultural wing of the CPN- Maoist, a splinter faction of CPN-Maoist Center, expressed serious reservations over the show that will feature other Bollywood actors such as Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva and called on all nationalist forces to unite to oppose the event.

The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday, described “Da-Bangg - The Tour” as an “expansion of Indian cultural intervention” on Nepali soil. It urged all nationalist and patriotic forces to stop “Western and Indian cultural interventions”.

“The function has the hidden objective to measure the sensitivity of the Nepalese people about their nationality. So we urge it to be cancelled immediately. We know he (Salman) is popular but any kind of cultural attack is not acceptable,” the statement said.

The CPN- Maoist also attacked the sponsors of the show, most of them liquor brands. “In a way, the program is also promoting liquor which is not acceptable to us. We are against all kinds of globalization bids,” the statement said.

Salman Khan and the other stars are expected to perform during the show, which will be held at Tundhikel in the heart of Kathmandu. Some top Nepalese artists and 110 other singers and dancers from Bollywood are also expected to be part of the show.

According to a media reports, organizers are expecting an audience of 30,000 for the show, whose tickets are priced from 3,000 to 30,000 Nepali rupees. Sohail Khan Production is bringing Salman Khan to Kathmandu and reports have suggested the cost of mounting the show is 50 million Nepali rupees.

During his stay in Kathmandu, Salman Khan is expected to go to Chandragiri Hills on the outskirts of Kathmandu via cable car and then take a flight to Mount Everest.

The CPN- Maoist also opposed the decision to hold the show at the Nepal Army Pavilion in Tundhikhel, one of the largest open spaces in Kathmandu.

If any official agency tries to conduct the function forcefully, it will be held responsible for any untoward incidents, the party said. It urged the agencies not to extend any support to the function.