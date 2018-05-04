Hotel Yak &Yeti: Celebrating Austrian Expedition

Although several expedition teams attempted to climb Mt Everest and many mountaineers have shown the courage to reach the top of the world, the story of Mt. Everest Expedition of 1978 by Austrian climber was historic.

With a team of very courageous climbers, Austrians made virtually impossible things possible by climbing the mountain without using oxygen.

During the felicitation program and the reception hosted by General Manager, Monika Petra Scheiblauer of Hotel Yak & Yeti and her team, the historical climbers shared their extraordinary experiences and expressed their heartfelt connection with Nepal. Many climbers amongst the team have visited Nepal several times. Their inspiring stories and love for the country made the event a real celebration.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Hotel Yak & Yeti and to honor the Austrian Everest Expedition Team of 1978 on their 40th Jubilee. There were 12 mountaineers in the team.

The President of Nepal Mountaineering Association, Santa Bir Lama and Sudan Subedi from Nepal Tourism Board expressed their appreciations and congratulations to both Hotel Yak & Yeti as well as the expedition team.

Historical mountaineers include Wolfgang Nairz, Reinhold Messner, Prof. Dr. Oswald Ölz, Prof. Peter Habeler, Prof. Dr. Raimund Magreiter, Robert Schauer, Hanns Schell and Helmuth Hagner.

Wolfgang Nairz was the expedition leader on Manaslu South Face 1972, Makalu South Face 1974, Everest 1978, Ama Dablam 1979 and 1985, Cho Oyu 1982, Dhaulagiri 1984 and Makalu 1986. He is the chairman of the Nepal Hilfe Tirol with a number of important projects in Nepal to support the people of Nepal to get education and better lives.

Some of the projects he is involved in are Stove project, School in Bhotenamlang/ Sindhupalchok, Sherpa Project: Lodge management training in the Austrian Alps and mountain hut, training for doctors to get specialists, Eye Camp in remote areas. He is also an author of 11 books- 3 about Nepal and also as a keynote speaker.

Reinhold Messner is the world’s most famous mountaineer. He has climbed at first all 800 m peaks without use of oxygen. He is also a great friend of Nepal and has donated a big amount for the rebuilding of Kunde Hospital. He established and led the most important Mountain Museums in South Tyrol/Italy. Messner is well known also as an author and a lecturer.

Prof. Dr. Oswald Ölz is also expert in high altitude medicine and was the first Austrian to climb the Seven Summits. He also climbed Shisha Pangma and the Glacier Dome.

Prof. Peter Habeler climbed several times with R. Messner and besides Everest was also on the summit of Kangchendzönga, Cho Oyu, Gasherbrum and Nanga Parbat.

Prof. Dr. Raimund Magreiter climbed a lot of high mountains in the Andes and Hindukush and he was the first Surgeon to carry out a heart transplant in Europe.

Robert Schauer is one of the most successful climbers of Austria. (3 times Everest, Nanga Parbat and others). He has organized for more than 20 years, one of the biggest International Mountain Film Festivals in Graz/Austria.

Hanns Schell organized expeditions in the early 70s, he has summated Karakorum, Hindukush and Nanga Parbat.

Helmuth Hagner as mountain guide was teacher in the mountain guide training of Austria and member of Makalu Expedition 1974, Everest 1978 and others.