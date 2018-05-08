Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed

The Ministry of Tourism, Forest Conservation and Environment of Province-3, jointly with Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), organised a programme to discuss promoting tourism under federal setup here today.

May 8, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Arun Prasad Nepal, minister for tourism, forest conservation and environment of Province-3, interacted with the tourism entrepreneurs, government officials, and parliamentarians of the federal parliament, NTB, media and other stakeholders of the tourism fraternity, according to the press note issued by NTB.

In the programme Minister Nepal advised optimum utilisation of available resources in the country. Lack of adequate public infrastructure was highlighted as the key constraint for the growth of the tourism sector.

According to The Himalayan Times, Minister Nepal said that the provincial ministry will also tie up with NTB for international promotion campaigns to attract tourists into the country.

Former minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation Ananda Prasad Pokharel opined that the Province-3 should take a lead in introducing Nepal as an open university to study culture and civilisation.

Tourism entrepreneurs asked for incentives from the provincial governments while making investment in the remote areas of the province, according to the statement.

Kashi Raj Bhandari, senior director of the NTB, had presented a thematic paper on the status of tourism in Nepal and the way forward.

