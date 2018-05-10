The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu celebrated Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC status by organizing a seminar “LDC Graduation Process of Bangladesh: Learning for Nepal” in collaboration with a reputed local think tank the Institute of Strategic and Socio-Economic Research (ISSR) today at the Hotel Yak and Yeti, Kathmandu.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal graced the seminar as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Shankar Sharma, former Vice Chairman of Nepal Planning Commission and former Ambassador of Nepal to USA presented the key note paper and Gyan Chandra Acharya, former UN Under- Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) spoke as a Special Guest. The seminar was moderated by Professor Dr. Govinda Nepal, former Member of Nepal Planning Commission and Chairperson of ISSR. Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal presented the concluding remarks and vote of thanks.

According to Embassy of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Kathmandu, the speakers at the seminar highlighted the rapid socio-economic development of Bangladesh and its historic achievement of graduating from an LDC into a Middle-Income Country, lauding the policies and programs of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They also discussed the various areas where Nepal, which has decided to push back its deadline for graduation until the time its economy becomes more robust, can learn and benefit from Bangladesh’s experience. Members of the audience also interacted with the panelists and highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh’s development experience and pointed out areas from where Nepal could learn for its own graduation process. Chief Guest Madhav Kumar Nepal touched upon the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal and suggested that Nepal could benefit from Bangladesh’s economic development with increased cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, transit and connectivity, education, power and energy for mutual benefit.

In her concluding remarks, Ambassador Mashfee briefly described the graduation process of Bangladesh, mentioning some of the initiative taken by the government of Bangladesh to achieve graduation and transforming the vision of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Sonar Bangla into a reality. She also focussed on the thrust areas where the government will focus in order to move further ahead towards achieving the next goal of becoming a developed economy by 2041.

The seminar was widely attended by policy makers, Members of Parliament, civil servants, members of think tanks, former ambassadors, members of the civil society, media representatives, members of the diplomatic community and representatives of the media.