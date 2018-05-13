India To Gift Teletherapy Machine To Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Indian government would gift Bhabhatron Radioactive Cobalt-60 teletherapy machine to Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital.

May 13, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Indian government would gift Bhabhatron Radioactive Cobalt-60 teletherapy machine to Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital.

According to The Himalayan Times, Modi announced this during his Nepal visit. The machine costs Rs 1,200,000.

“Bhabhatron Cobalt therapy is the medical use of gamma rays from the radioisotope cobalt-60 to treat cancer,” said Ishwor Shrestha, director at Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital.

“The hospital was in need of radiotherapy machine for treatment of cancer. There is only one Cobalt-60 radio therapy machine in the hospital and additional gift would help provide timely treatment to cancer patients,” he added.

Thanking Indian Prime Minister Modi, Shrestha said the number of patients at the hospital had been increasing, but they had to wait for months to receive treatment..

“There are nearly 200 patients at the hospital waiting for the last three months to receive treatment. Earlier, we had requested Indian embassy to provide the machine,” he added. He further said that the hospital was planning to buy linear accelerator machine to upgrade the health services.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhoto Jatra Being Observed Today
May 13, 2018
Nepal’s Lamichhane Makes Impressive IPL Debut
May 13, 2018
Modi Delights Locals Of Mustang During His Visit To Muktinath
May 13, 2018
Indian PM Modi To Offer Prayers In Muktinathnath
May 12, 2018
Modi Announces IRs 1b Grant For Janakpur
May 12, 2018

More on News

Bhoto Jatra Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nepal’s Lamichhane Makes Impressive IPL Debut By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Modi Delights Locals Of Mustang During His Visit To Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi To Offer Prayers In Muktinathnath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Modi Announces IRs 1b Grant For Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
PM Oli And Indian PM Modi Lay Foundation Stones Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

U.S Supports To Rebuild First All Girls’ School In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
PM Modi To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
Flood Recovery: Rays Of Hope By A Correspondent May 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75