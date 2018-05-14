Binod Chaudhary Address In The Parliament On Pre-Budget Discussion Session

Member of Parliament from the Nepali Congress as well as the only billionaire of Nepal, Binod Chaudhary, has drawn the attention of the government to promote investment for the economic prosperity of the nation.

Speaking during a discussion at the parliament on appropriation bill, Chaudhary stressed on giving special attention to investment in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2075/76. Chaudhary suggested to the government that the budget should be announced with the assurance of implementing it.

"Only discussing about the principles cannot improve the economy. The time has come to implement the principles," said Chaudhary.

According to press release issue by Chaudhary Group, he appealed the finance minister to draft the budget with new perspective and new attitude. He also reminded the finance minister of his responsibility to usher economic prosperity after the successful conclusion of the elections at all three levels of the country.

According to Chaudhary, Nepal's neighbouring countries China and India have succeeded to attract world's investor through Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Nepal can also follow the same theme of SEZ which is popular around the world, stated Chaudhary.