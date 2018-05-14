Mega Bank, With Tourism Development Bank Complete Merger

Mega Bank and Tourism Development Bank have successfully completed their merger process and started their joint operation on Sunday.

Inaugurating the joint operation of a merged bank on Sunday Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Chiranjivi Nepal stated that Rastra Bank is committed to securing the Public property, which is invested in the Banking sector. He further said, 'The public property must be secure due to the high investment (90 Percent) of the public in the banking sector while proprietors invest 10 percent.'

Nepal added that the concerned authorities should be aware to secure the public property invested in the commercial sector.

The then chairman of Tourism Development Pusparaj Kandel stated that Banking sectors are facing problem due to loan invested in the interest of members of Board.

The then Chairman of Mega Bank Bhoj Bahadur Thapa expressed his happiness of completing its merger and stated that the merged bank will support the economic prosperity of the nation.

Source: My Republica