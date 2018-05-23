Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the government would prepare the budget as per the people’s expectation.

May 23, 2018, 9:02 a.m.

Addressing the parliamentarians of the Communist Party of Nepal represented in the Federal Parliament at Baluwatar on Tuesday, PM Oli stated that his government is bringing progressive and socialism oriented budget. He also added that the important topics left out in the government’s policies and programmes would be addressed in the budget.

PM Oli said that the incumbent government cannot get any excuse as it is the communist government with a majority votes. “We have the government with a majority. So people have expected more from this government. They will give unexpected result in next election if their expectations are not met,” he said.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), PM Oli also urged the parliamentarians to express their dissatisfaction in the party or responsible place of the Parliamentary Party, saying problem would not be resolved while expressing dissatisfaction haphazardly.

Directing the parliamentarians, the PM said, “Develop the reading habit as well as arguing capacity. Build the habit to respect people’s mandate.”

Similarly, one of the Chairmen of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal urged the parliamentarians to focus their attention in favour of the people, saying the government has brought the policies and programmes addressing the people’s expectation. Chair Dahal clarified that the government having two-thirds majority would prepare the budget addressing the people’s expectation and focus its attention for country’s economic prosperity.

The meeting also formed a task force under the coordination of Bhim Rawal to prepare a draft of statute of Parliamentary Party of the NCP. Parliamentarians—Dev Gurung, Khagaraj Adhikari, Krishna Bhakta Pokharel, Ram Narayan Bidari and Rekha Sharma are the members of task force which has been given a 15-day deadline to present the draft.

