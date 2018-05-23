Delicious Brunch Bites At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

Celebrate Family time with an extravagant brunch buffet at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu. Radisson has recently launched the buffet brunch package comprising of buffet brunch, swimming pool and complimentary options of a beer, cocktail or mocktail. With this handful package, summer cannot get any better than this.

According to press release issue by Radisson Hotel, the purpose of the event is to provide the plentiful of family time for families within the same venue and give the guests a great way to spend a Saturday.

The talented teams of culinarians of the hotel have extended the boundaries of taste, varieties and flavor. The weekly event starts from 12noon until 4pm every Saturdays. The Brunch package for the adults and child below 12 years are 2200+ Taxes and 1100+ Taxes.

Experience the range of typical holiday snacks, salads, soups, seafood, main courses, live stations and, of course, sweet desserts. Come over to The Fun Café, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu to treat your wife, husbands, parents, children, grannies, brothers and sisters.



