Delicious Brunch Bites At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

Celebrate Family time with an extravagant brunch buffet at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu.

May 23, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

Celebrate Family time with an extravagant brunch buffet at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu. Radisson has recently launched the buffet brunch package comprising of buffet brunch, swimming pool and complimentary options of a beer, cocktail or mocktail. With this handful package, summer cannot get any better than this. 

According to press release issue by Radisson Hotel, the purpose of the event is to provide the plentiful of family time for families within the same venue and give the guests a great way to spend a Saturday. 

The talented teams of culinarians of the hotel have extended the boundaries of  taste, varieties and flavor. The weekly event starts from 12noon until 4pm every Saturdays. The Brunch package for the adults and child below 12 years are 2200+ Taxes and 1100+ Taxes. 

Experience the range of typical holiday snacks, salads, soups, seafood, main courses, live stations and, of course, sweet desserts. Come over to The Fun Café, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu to treat your wife, husbands, parents, children, grannies, brothers and sisters.

Untitled.pngDSC_8768.jpgDSC_8761.jpgDSC_8762.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PATA Elects Joshi As Chairman Of Destination
May 23, 2018
Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli
May 23, 2018
First Nepali Women Journalists Team Scripts History On Mt Everest
May 23, 2018
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs
May 22, 2018
Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit
May 22, 2018

More on News

PATA Elects Joshi As Chairman Of Destination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
First Nepali Women Journalists Team Scripts History On Mt Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 23 minutes ago
Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

International Biological Diversity Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2018
Nepal’s Communist Unification: Hope And Fear In Kathmandu By Yubaraj Ghimire May 21, 2018
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
TIA To Operate 21 Hours A Day From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
A Momentous Partnership – Nepal And Germany Today By Roland Schäfer May 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75