Handover Of The Complete Feasibility Study For A Kathmandu City Urban Cable Car Project

On this occasion, a French delegation comprising of the Head of South Asia Economic Department at the French Embassy in Delhi, Jean-Marc Fenet, Counsellor for Sustainable Development, Fanny Hervé and representatives of the French companies, MDP, SYSTRA and POMA were present.

May 24, 2018, 9:21 p.m.

On May 23rd, French Ambassador to Nepal, Yves Carmona, submitted a complete feasibility study report of Kathmandu City Urban Cable Car Project that includes financial aspects to the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth. This study was financed by the French Government under a technical assistance program and was done by a consortium of engineers and consultants comprising of SYSTRA and MDP.

On this occasion, a French delegation comprising of the Head of South Asia Economic Department at the French Embassy in Delhi, Jean-Marc Fenet, Counsellor for Sustainable Development, Fanny Hervé and representatives of the French companies, MDP, SYSTRA and POMA were present.

According to press release issued by French Embassy, the objective of the study was to put into perspective the feasibility and relevance of a cable transport system in Kathmandu, as fast to implement, cost effective and sustainable solution to tackle traffic congestion, reduce air pollution and ease mobility of the city. The report has shown how the cable car system could be a relevant part of the public transportation system of Kathmandu and also a tool for urban renovation as well as touristic development. During the preparation of the report, benchmark of urban cable car developed worldwide was also taken into consideration.

The report highlights (amongst others):

  • A public cable car transportation network system having four lines
  • A pilot line of 7 stations of about 7 kms (Boudhanath --- Bishnumati (Kalimati))
  • Different operational and financial models such Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Design Build and Operate (DBO)
  • Long term financial sustainability proving the relevance of the project vis à vis the congestion and pollution situation of Kathmandu.

This report, which focuses on the financial aspects, is in addition to the preliminary feasibility study report submitted in 2016 highlighting socio economic aspects.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Minister For Physical Infrastructure And Transport Of Nepal
May 24, 2018
Nepal Investment Signs Loan Mandate With IFC
May 24, 2018
KMC To Start Digital Parking
May 24, 2018
Sri Lankan Embassy To Organize Food Festival In Kathmandu
May 24, 2018
University Of San Francisco Appoints Shabnam Koirala-Azad As A Dean Of New School Of Education.
May 24, 2018

More on News

Nepal Investment Signs Loan Mandate With IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
KMC To Start Digital Parking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 20 minutes ago
University Of San Francisco Appoints Shabnam Koirala-Azad As A Dean Of New School Of Education. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 43 minutes ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister Of State For Communication And Information Technology Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
RCSC Organized Photo Exhibition “Slavic Alphabet In Anaglyph-3D” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
PATA Elects Joshi As Chairman Of Destination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Minister For Physical Infrastructure And Transport Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
Nepalese UN Peacekeepers Improve Access To Clean Water In South Sudan By Stalin Gebreselassie May 24, 2018
Sri Lankan Embassy To Organize Food Festival In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
Delicious Brunch Bites At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2018
Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2018
First Nepali Women Journalists Team Scripts History On Mt Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75