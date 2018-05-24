Handover Of The Complete Feasibility Study For A Kathmandu City Urban Cable Car Project

On May 23rd, French Ambassador to Nepal, Yves Carmona, submitted a complete feasibility study report of Kathmandu City Urban Cable Car Project that includes financial aspects to the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth. This study was financed by the French Government under a technical assistance program and was done by a consortium of engineers and consultants comprising of SYSTRA and MDP.

On this occasion, a French delegation comprising of the Head of South Asia Economic Department at the French Embassy in Delhi, Jean-Marc Fenet, Counsellor for Sustainable Development, Fanny Hervé and representatives of the French companies, MDP, SYSTRA and POMA were present.

According to press release issued by French Embassy, the objective of the study was to put into perspective the feasibility and relevance of a cable transport system in Kathmandu, as fast to implement, cost effective and sustainable solution to tackle traffic congestion, reduce air pollution and ease mobility of the city. The report has shown how the cable car system could be a relevant part of the public transportation system of Kathmandu and also a tool for urban renovation as well as touristic development. During the preparation of the report, benchmark of urban cable car developed worldwide was also taken into consideration.

The report highlights (amongst others):

A public cable car transportation network system having four lines



A pilot line of 7 stations of about 7 kms (Boudhanath --- Bishnumati (Kalimati))



Different operational and financial models such Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Design Build and Operate (DBO)



Long term financial sustainability proving the relevance of the project vis à vis the congestion and pollution situation of Kathmandu.



This report, which focuses on the financial aspects, is in addition to the preliminary feasibility study report submitted in 2016 highlighting socio economic aspects.