Government To Propose Budget On May 29 After Parliament Approves Government Plans

The budget for current fiscal year 2018-2019 will be presented on May 29, Tuesday 4:00 PM.

May 27, 2018, 3:59 p.m.

The speaker of the House of Representatives Krishna Bahadur Mahara has called a joint session of federal parliament on the budget presentation of the current fiscal year.

The parliament today passed government’s programs. Apart from Nepali Congress’s Minendra Rijal, five lawmakers have withdrawn from their amendment proposals.

Rijal said that as PM Oli failed to answer his concerns, he had declined to withdraw his amendment proposal. Six amendments were suggested on the government’s plans for this fiscal year. 

Source: My Republica

