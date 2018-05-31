Lamichhane To Play Under Shahid Afridi’s Captaincy At Lord’s

Nepali leg break spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is all set to play in the charity T20 match from ICC World XI squad against West Indies at Lord’s in London today.

Former Pakistani captain and all rounder Shahid Afridi, popularly known as ‘Boom Boom’ will lead the World XI side. Afridi stepped in as the XI skipper after England’s Eoin Morgan pulled out due to injury.

The match is set to start at 10:45 pm local time (June 1, 3:30 am Nepal time).

The Hurricane relief T20 challenge is being organised to support the reconstruction of stadiums in Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, BVI and St Martin damaged in hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

Sandeep Lamichhane along with Sam Billings Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Adil Rashid, Luke Ronchi, and Mohammed Shami constitute the World XI Squad.

Meanwhile, Carlos Brathwaite West Indies Squad will include Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russel, Marlon Samuels, and Kesrick Williams.

Teenage cricket sensation Lamichhane recently made an impressive Indian Premier League debut.

Source: The Himalayan Times

