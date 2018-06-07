NCP Finally Gets Legal Party Status

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to register Nepal Communist Party (NCP), nearly three weeks after the merger between the CPN-UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre).

June 7, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to register Nepal Communist Party (NCP), nearly three weeks after the merger between the CPN-UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre). The decision was made at a meeting of the EC commissioners on Wednesday.

The EC decision has given the legal status to the NCP which does not have 33 percent representation of women in the party’s central committee.

According to Election Commissioner Narendra Dahal, the commission has decided to write to all the registered political parties, calling them to ensure 33 percent representation of women in their central committee within a month.

“Our job is to guide and facilitate political parties for better management. But again, it has to be a two-way process,” Dahal said when asked if the commission’s decision set a wrong precedent. “The EC will take a decision based on the specific case if similar situation arises in the days to come.”

The Party Registration Act states that a party needs to ensure 33 percent representation of women from the central to local levels. Only 72 women leaders have been nominated in the central committee which accounts for only 16 percent of the 441-member NCP Central Committee.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the party’s 45-member Standing Committee has two women leaders, while there are no women representatives in the nine-member Central Secretariat. The NCP will have to either replace male leaders with female or increase the number of central committee by inducting women leaders to abide by the EC decision.

The name of the newly-established party had gathered eyeballs ever since its announcement as Rishi Kattel had already registered a party with the same name. The NCP had initially filed an application with an underline beneath the party name to ensure that they are entitled to obtain the same party name. As it was not practical, the party again decided to register it as Nepal Communist Party. Kattel’s party has no acronym.

The meeting of the commissioners had also convened on Tuesday on the same agenda, but the meeting could not reach to any conclusion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Air Traffic To Increase By Six Times In Two Decades
Jun 07, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Leaves For India
Jun 06, 2018
NA Airbus 320 Grounded
Jun 06, 2018
Kumari Bank’s Tree-Plantation Programme
Jun 06, 2018
Microsoft Expands Program For Women Returning To Work
Jun 06, 2018

More on Politics

CM Bhatta Elected NCP PP Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
We Will Establish Border Security Agency: Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
SSF-Nepal Joins Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
‘Good Conduct’ Bal Krishna Dhungel Walks Free By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
FSFN To Join Government With Three Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Party Unification Uncommon, Multi-Dynamic: NCP Co-chair Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

International Air Traffic To Increase By Six Times In Two Decades By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Leaves For India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2018
NA Airbus 320 Grounded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2018
Kumari Bank’s Tree-Plantation Programme By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2018
Microsoft Expands Program For Women Returning To Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2018
Plastic Bags Being Banned In LMC From July 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75