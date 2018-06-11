NA Meeting Endorses NA Regulations 2075

National Assembly meeting on Sunday passed the National Assembly Regulations 2075.

According to the Regulations, four committees—sustainable development and good governance, statute management, delegated management and government assurance and national stakeholder and coordination–will remain within the NA.

Likewise, there are procedures for holding NA convention and its meeting, the election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson, and nominating a member to chair the NA meeting. The Regulations have procedures for a meeting arrangement, address by the President, policies and programmes, and procedures related to proposal.

There are provisions for the declaration of an emergency, procedure for its endorsement, and deciding of the stint of NA members through a lottery, among others.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti