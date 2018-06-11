SISM2 Project Concludes

A wrap-Up seminar of the Project for Support for Improvement of School Management Phase II (SISM2) concluded.

June 11, 2018, 8:29 p.m.

A wrap-Up seminar of the Project for Support for Improvement of School Management Phase II (SISM2) concluded.

“The Project was implemented under the collaboration between Ministry of Education, Science and Technologies (MoESTand Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The primary objective of SISM2 was to manage all community schools nationwide through SIP (School Improvement Plan) process for improving access to and quality of basic education.” “Better School, Better Teaching, and Better Learning” is the line SISM2 has been promoting throughout the Project. MoEST and SISM2 held a Wrap-up Seminar on 11 June 2018 as a dissemination event for sharing the experiences, good practices, lessons learned of the project to further promote the quality education in this country.

Chaired by Joint Secretary of MoEST Baikuntha Prasad Aryal, MoEST Secretary  Khagaraj Baral was chief guest. The event saw attendance of various officials from MoEST, Department of Education including Director General Baburam Poudel, JICA Nepal, other Development partners and representatives from various schools, SMC, local and provincial level governments.

During the event Jun Sakuma, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal stated that “ JICA would like to continuously commit its support to education sector in Nepal as we believe that quality of basic education is not only a key of development and empowerment of each individual but also a corner stone of every development of a nation.”

Major activities of SISM2 included capacity development trainings, national dissemination of SIP formulation, updating, and evaluating of stakeholders at all levels- Regional, District-level, Resource-Center level and support for School-level. During the course the project also produced various training materials and distributed them to all public schools in Nepal.

Community schools in Nepal recognize SIP as the core document for the improvement of school management and ultimately to improve the quality of education. Many schools conduct the workshop to formulate SIP with the participation of stakeholders. The promotion of the SIP is one of the important strategic interventions, as it is stated in School Sector Development Plan (2015/16-2022/23): SIP is a “critical tool for quality improvement at the school level”. In order to attain to this, it is considered that the support to schools from all three layers of government: federal, provincial and local is equally important in the federal system.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Embassy Launches Training For Nepali UN peacekeepers
Jun 11, 2018
Nepal Government Shut Down UN's DPA Office
Jun 11, 2018
‘Government To Work With Private Sector’
Jun 11, 2018
‘Hamro Cycle Yatra’ For Equal Dignity
Jun 11, 2018
NA Meeting Endorses NA Regulations 2075
Jun 11, 2018

More on News

US Embassy Launches Training For Nepali UN peacekeepers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Government Shut Down UN's DPA Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
‘Government To Work With Private Sector’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
‘Hamro Cycle Yatra’ For Equal Dignity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
NA Meeting Endorses NA Regulations 2075 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 37 minutes ago
Cabinet Approves Two Proposals For PM’s China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 49 minutes ago

The Latest

World Bank Country Director Meets Prime Minister And Finance Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2018
Daayitwa Receives HBL Fellowship Award-2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2018
Reconstruction Of Gaddhi Baithak Almost Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2018
Nepal Int’l Book Fair Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2018
NCP Ready To Let Oppn Lead PAC, Yet To Decide About Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2018
Monsoon Arrives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75