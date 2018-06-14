PM Expresses Concern Over Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Expressway Progress

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed his concern over the progress of Kathmandu-Tarai/ Madhes Expressway.

PM Oli enquired over the work in progress of the project of national pride while visiting Army Headquarter on Wednesday. According to press release issued by Nepal Army, PM Oli along with some ministers of his cabinet visited headquarter and held a discussion with the officials of Nepal Army and acquired the status of the project.

During the program, PM Oli was briefed about the actual progress and technical aspects of the project. In his response, PM Oli expressed his satisfaction with the development and assured that the government will provide full support to complete the project. He ordered the concerned department of Nepal Army to complete the project in given timeframe.

Defense Minister Ishwar Pokharel, Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth, National Planning Vice-chair Dr Puspa Raj Kandel and Nepali army generals were present at the program.